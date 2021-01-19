Gold prices are attempting to recover as te DXY stalls in its bullish correction. The dollar could still be a catalyst for a deeper positioning squeeze in the yellow metal. Gold prices are trading at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: All eyes on the greenback and US yields - January 18, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes test of 21DMA in $1840s - January 18, 2021
- An Introductory Investment Thesis For Gold And Silver – Part II - January 18, 2021