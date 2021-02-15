Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to find its feet after falling as low as $1811 last week. Broad-based US dollar weakness on doubts over the pace of the US economic recovery continues to offer support to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: Battle lines well-defined for XAU/USD amid light trading – Confluence Detector - February 14, 2021
- Gold Steadies as Investors Weigh Slowing Virus Spread, Vaccines - February 14, 2021
- Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 15th February 2021 - February 14, 2021