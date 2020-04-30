Gold’s 4-hour chart shows a bear flag pattern. A breakdown would imply a continuation of the pullback from $1,740. Gold’s bounce from the April 28 low of $1,690 has taken the shap …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Bear flag on 4-hour chart - April 29, 2020
- Australia’s Newcrest aims to raise $655 million in share issue to fund gold growth - April 29, 2020
- Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: Can BTG/USD thrust past $14.00 critical hurdle? - April 29, 2020