gold prices are down heavily as the USD picks up the safe-haven title instead. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,685 between a range of $1,678.77 and a high of $1,714.44, down some 1.5% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: Bears attacking critical weekly support
gold prices are down heavily as the USD picks up the safe-haven title instead. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,685 between a range of $1,678.77 and a high of $1,714.44, down some 1.5% …