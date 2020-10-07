The price of gold has moved into bearish territory offering a trade setup scenario. A 1:3 R/R 4-hour swing trade is on the cards, but the price first needs to correct. Gold prices are weaker as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Bears back in the drivers seat, 1:3 R/R setup in place - October 6, 2020
- Gold jumps on U.S. stimulus expectations, easing dollar - October 6, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the biggest losses in two weeks under $1,900 - October 6, 2020