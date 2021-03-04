Gold prices testing the commitments of the bulls in a failed attempt of $1,740/60 retracement. Bears hungry for a break below $1,700, but the path of least resistance could well be back to $1,750/60.
Gold Price Analysis: Bears looking to test bull’s commitments at $1,698
