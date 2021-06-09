Gold prices pushed back above USD1,900/oz early in the trading session but failed to hold those levels amid a stronger USD. The price of gold on Tuesday was a touch lower with XAU/USD sinking some 0.3 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: Bears protecting key resistance, $1,900
Gold prices pushed back above USD1,900/oz early in the trading session but failed to hold those levels amid a stronger USD. The price of gold on Tuesday was a touch lower with XAU/USD sinking some 0.3 …