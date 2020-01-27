Gold Price Analysis: Bears seek 5 wave correction to 61.8% Fib retracement

Gold prices remain positive while taking rounds to $1,583, following the intra-day high of $1588.70 flashed at the week’s start. The yellow metal recently benefited from fears of China’s coronavirus …
