Buyers need to stay cautious despite confirming the bullish chart pattern unless crossing $1,765. Gold remains pressured around $1,713, down 0.18% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Buyers need to stay cautious despite confirming the bullish chart pattern unless crossing $1,765. Gold remains pressured around $1,713, down 0.18% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session.