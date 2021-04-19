Gold bulls taking the lead in the open and price moves to test resistance. Key support holding thus far, bulls on track for 1,795 target. After making a -61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls come up for their last breaths?
Gold bulls taking the lead in the open and price moves to test resistance. Key support holding thus far, bulls on track for 1,795 target. After making a -61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior daily …