Bulls are yet to gain back control as the market awaits the Fed’s next move. The risk-on apatite in US stocks on a post covid risk marketplace is damaging the precious metal. The yellow metal is down …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground - November 18, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Bulls looking to the Fed as next catalyst - November 18, 2020
- Heyday Raises $175 Million To Buy Amazon Businesses—The Latest E-Commerce Gold Mine - November 18, 2020