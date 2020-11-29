The price of gold has been on the back foot this week, breaking below the psychological $1,850s area, plummeting to a fresh weekly low of $1,800.40. Meanwhile, with the Dow above 30,000 and the S&P500 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Consolidation at critical weekly lows, bears looking for a discount - November 29, 2020
- Gold ETF: EXPLAINED! Here is why exchange-traded fund is the safest and simplest way to invest in the yellow metal - November 29, 2020
- Investments in gold ETFs may continue to grow despite 13% fall in yellow metal prices from record high - November 29, 2020