Gold Price Analysis: Dives over $20 as sell everything mode returns

Gold prices (XAU/USD) gave away over $20 over the last hour, diving from near $1695 to $1671 levels, as the oil-price carnage resumed and paved the way for sell everything mode amid market unrest and …
