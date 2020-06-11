Gold has benefitted from the Federal Reserve’s ongoing support to the economy, as Chairman Jerome Powell promised to act “forcefully. aggressively and proactively.” How is the precious metal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Lumina Gold: A Look At The Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment - June 11, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Fueled by the Fed and eyeing $1,743 – Confluence Detector - June 11, 2020
- Gold slips on profit-taking after Fed-driven rally - June 11, 2020