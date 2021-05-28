Gold is in an uptrend, which was formed in March 2021. Gold is bullish, from $1680/oz to $1900/oz, the highest price over 4 months. This bullish trend made significant pressure on this safe-haven …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold price analysis: Funds, central banks and ETFs are on the bullish side
Gold is in an uptrend, which was formed in March 2021. Gold is bullish, from $1680/oz to $1900/oz, the highest price over 4 months. This bullish trend made significant pressure on this safe-haven …