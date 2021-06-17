After FED meetings, gold fell down significantly in the last Newyork session, from $1860/oz to $1800/oz, then went up back to $1820/oz. This decrease shows positive sentiment of the market because FED …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold price analysis: Gold is retesting the zone $1800/oz, what chance for the bulls this week?
After FED meetings, gold fell down significantly in the last Newyork session, from $1860/oz to $1800/oz, then went up back to $1820/oz. This decrease shows positive sentiment of the market because FED …