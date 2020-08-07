Gold is trading another 1.16% higher as the bulls keep their foot on the gas. Every session seems to bring a new all-time high. Gold daily chart. As the market gears up for the la …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- BUSINESS CLOSE: Gold price touches $2,000 - August 6, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD backs off from record highs hit in early Asia - August 6, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Gold motors on past $2060 per troy ounce ahead of tomorrow’s NFP data - August 6, 2020