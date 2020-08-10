Gold consolidates Friday’s steep drop to $2015, as the upside attempts remain capped by the US fiscal impasse and lingering US-China tensions. The risk-averse market conditions could put a fresh bid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Key downside targets to watch after NFP’s down day – Confluence Detector - August 10, 2020
- Why All That Glitters Is Gold - August 10, 2020
- Gold dips as dollar holds onto gains; U.S.-China spat in focus - August 10, 2020