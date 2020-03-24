Gold has been on the rise after the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended Quantitative Easing program, providing cheap money to American firms and lifting markets. How is XAU/USD positioned on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Next target is $1,581 after the initial Fed-fueled rise – Confluence Detector - March 24, 2020
- Gold: Demand for put options drops as prices rise - March 24, 2020
- Mobius Likes Alibaba and Gold Amid the Global Market Meltdown - March 23, 2020