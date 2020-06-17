Gold has suffered a trip to the downside but recovered and is back to the familiar range. What is next for the precious metal? Examining the XAU/USD is showing that strong resistance looms. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Overcoming this resistance line key to the upside – Confluence Detector - June 17, 2020
- Gold Price Holds Steady as Fed Pledges to Purchase at ‘Current Pace’ - June 17, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD recovers from intraday low, still mildly offered under $1,730 - June 17, 2020