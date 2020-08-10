Gold has been trying to lick its wounds after falling from the … The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Ready to recover after rising above robust resistance – Confluence Detector - August 10, 2020
- Gold eases as dollar extends rally; U.S.-China ties in focus - August 10, 2020
- Here’s how record negative ‘real yields’ are driving a crowded rally in stocks, gold and everything else - August 10, 2020