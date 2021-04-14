Gold (XAU/USD) is edging lower from near the $1750 supply zone, although holds most of Tuesday’s gains induced by broad-based US dollar sell-off. The greenback wallows in three-week lows against its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: Recapturing $1754 barrier is critical for XAU/USD, Powell eyed – Confluence Detector - April 14, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold unchanged after early spike as firm bond yields offset weak dollar - April 14, 2021
- Gold Price Outlook: Falling Ahead of 30-Year Treasury Auction, Resistance… - April 14, 2021