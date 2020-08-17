Gold recovers losses, as the bulls look to regain control amid … The recovery momentum will remain intact as long as the price holds above the critical support at $1931, where the Fibonacci 23.6% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat with positive bias; support seen at Rs 51,800 per 10 grams - August 17, 2020
- Gold: Bulls looking to fight back control at $1950 - August 17, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Recovery mode intact while above $1931 solid support– Confluence Detector - August 17, 2020