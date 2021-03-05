Gold price is testing bullish commitments at critical levels. Bulls look to weekly chart for guidance back to a mean reversion. As per the prior analysis during Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell’s event …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: Technicals argue for weekly 50% mean reversion
Gold price is testing bullish commitments at critical levels. Bulls look to weekly chart for guidance back to a mean reversion. As per the prior analysis during Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell’s event …