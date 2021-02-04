Gold (XAU/USD) extended this week’s rejection slide from the $1875-76 resistance zone and witnessed heavy selling for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. XAU/USD seems poised to challenge 2021 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: The $1800 mark is the next relevant target for bears
Gold (XAU/USD) extended this week’s rejection slide from the $1875-76 resistance zone and witnessed heavy selling for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. XAU/USD seems poised to challenge 2021 …