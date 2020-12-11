Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed technical selling at the long-held support now resistance of $1850 on Thursday, finishing the day with modest losses at around $1835. On Friday, the key $1850 barrier is set …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: The $1850 hurdle is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls - December 11, 2020
- The Gold ETF Market May Still Have Legs - December 11, 2020
- Forex Today: Gold hit by fading US stimulus hopes, dollar declines on vaccine progress, Brexit eyed - December 11, 2020