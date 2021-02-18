Gold Price Analysis: There is more scope to the downside, November 30 low at $1770 in sight

Gold (XAU/USD) has bounced-off a critical horizontal trendline support at $1765 on Wednesday. Nonetheless, technicals still favor the downside, and the mentioned $1765 support remains at risk, …
