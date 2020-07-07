Gold prints ascending triangle on the 15-minute chart. A breakout would imply a continuation fo the uptrend. Gold is currently trading at $1,784 per ounce, representing a 0.11% ga …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices recede with eyes on $1,789 - July 6, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Trapped in an ascending triangle - July 6, 2020
- Gold firms to near 8-year peak as virus concerns boost demand - July 6, 2020