Gold Price Analysis: Upside correction from daily support on the cards?

Gold prices are challenging the bull’s commitments at critical daily support. A fresh low in Asia and month-end squaring is in focus. As per the prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays pressured below $1,700 amid cautious markets - March 30, 2021
- Gold Price Today Goes Up by ₹ 6,400; Check Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, UP, Other Cities, States - March 30, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold faces headwinds from strong China factory data - March 30, 2021