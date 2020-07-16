Gold Price Analysis: XAU bulls await the US Retail Sales for fresh impetus – Confluence Detector

Gold consolidates Wednesday’s volatile trading above the $1800 mark, as the further upside appears an uphill task for the bulls ahead of the critical US Retail Sales release. According to the …
