The XAU/USD saw ongoing losses accelerate through Friday trading, dipping to $1,850.00 and continuing to churn out new lows for the day to cap off a trading week that has seen only losses for Gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD accelerates losses into $1,850 - September 29, 2023
- Costco is now selling gold bars, and they’re selling out quickly - September 29, 2023
- Gold set for monthly fall on Fed rate outlook - September 29, 2023