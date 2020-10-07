Gold prices refresh the intraday high to $1,887.32, currently up 0.42% around $1,885.70, ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal recently picked bids after US President Donald Trump …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD aims to regain $1,900 amid mixed clues - October 7, 2020
- Gold Prices Rise, Silver Shows Decline on October 7; Check Out the Rates Here - October 7, 2020
- Gold price slightly up as greenback still wobbly - October 7, 2020