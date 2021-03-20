Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD at risk as Fed announces no SLR exemption

Gold is at risk-off losses as US bond yields rise after the Fed announced it will not extend SLR. Having struggled to hold above their 21-day moving average, which currently resides at $1741, spot …
