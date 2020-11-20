Gold off lows, but on track for the fifth straight daily decline. Likely end to Fed’s virus response program weighs on the risk tone. The recovery in gold (XAU/USD) from weekly lows of $1852.80 has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD attempts a tepid bounce above $1860, not out of the woods yet - November 19, 2020
- How to buy gold to diversify your portfolio and help shield against market downturns - November 19, 2020
- Trading Nation: Citi gets bullish on gold — Here’s what two experts think - November 19, 2020