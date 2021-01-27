Gold (XAU/USD) trades on the defensive around $1850 amid a broadly firmer US dollar and hopes of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus breakthrough in Congress. Dovish Fed expectations appear …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD awaits Fed decision for a clear direction, levels to watch – Confluence Detector - January 27, 2021
- Gold Price Today, January 27: Yellow Metal Slips to Lowest This Month at Rs 48,845 | Check Rates in Your City - January 27, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips pressured by stronger dollar; focus on Fed policy - January 27, 2021