XAU/USD prices have eased back from highs close to $1870 in recent trade; Spot gold prices remain well bid on the day, however, as US real rates remain depressed; XAU/USD prices h …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD backs off from highs but still looking perky at $1860 - December 7, 2020
- Gold prices finish higher, buoyed by progress toward a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal - December 7, 2020
- Why This Top Gold Stock Slumped 10.2% in November - December 7, 2020