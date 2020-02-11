Gold prices have been under pressure as investors seem more relaxed around the coronavirus outbreak. How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical charts? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battle lines set as coronavirus fears ease – Confluence Detector - February 11, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Retracement Levels Making It Hard to Generate Momentum - February 11, 2020
- Harmony Gold swings to profit, but cuts guidance - February 11, 2020