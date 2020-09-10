Having faced rejection above $1950, gold has returned to the critical $1945 level, a cluster of healthy support levels, including the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, SMA10 one-day and SMA100 four-hour. To …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles critical $1945 ahead of ECB, levels to watch – Confluence Detector - September 10, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rejected above $1,950 despite bullish candlestick pattern - September 10, 2020
- Gold at one-week high as weak dollar supports; ECB meet in focus - September 10, 2020