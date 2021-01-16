How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical graphs? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that weak support awaits at around $ 1,823, which is the convergence of the Bollinger Band one-day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears eye $1,815 as next target – Confluence Detector - January 16, 2021
- Will gold bounce back this week? - January 16, 2021
- Toronto stock market down as oil and gold fall, U.S. stock markets also retreat - January 16, 2021