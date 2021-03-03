Gold remains pressured near nine-month low, fades bounce off $1,702. Bond bears return amid optimism concerning US stimulus and vaccine power, comments from ECB add to the Treasury yield rally.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears eye sub-$1,700 area amid strong yields, US dollar
Gold remains pressured near nine-month low, fades bounce off $1,702. Bond bears return amid optimism concerning US stimulus and vaccine power, comments from ECB add to the Treasury yield rally.