Overall, gold is confronting the upside hurdle even as bears are in a good position. The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears face uphill battle even as risk-off mood highlights $1,717 – Confluence Detector - March 24, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal rises, may face resistance at Rs 44,880-45,050 - March 24, 2021
- Gold prices jump on lower US bond yields, still down 20% from record highs; silver crosses Rs 65,000 per kg - March 24, 2021