Following Wednesday’s sell-off, Gold (XAU/USD) traded within the $1825-$1850 range in the balance of the week, settling almost unchanged below $1840. The choppy trading could be attributed to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears hopeful after weekly close below key $1842 cap – Confluence Detector - December 12, 2020
- Gold gains as investors bank on eventual U.S. stimulus - December 11, 2020
- Public Markets Mint IPO Gold With ‘Massive’ Valuation Premiums - December 11, 2020