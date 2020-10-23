Gold prices are back under pressure and below a critical trendline on the daily chart. The swing trading opportunities are caught up in the wash of volatility. A day trading strategy could offer an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears seek a continuation below key daily support - October 23, 2020
- Gold up on U.S. stimulus optimism; strong dollar caps gains - October 23, 2020
- Gold price trades above Rs 50K mark; silver at Rs 62,500 - October 23, 2020