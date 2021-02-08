Rising inflation expectations gave XAU/USD a boost on Monday. The precious metal rallied to highs around $1840 from earlier lows under $1810. Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) rallied on the first trading …
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD boosted as markets bet on inflation - February 8, 2021
- Gold ends higher a second session, rebounding from a recent 2-month low - February 8, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: Buyers beware of stubborn USD bulls - February 8, 2021