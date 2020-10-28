Gold (XAU/USD) has bounced-off daily lows near $1902, as the bulls fight back control amid a sell-off in the US Treasury yields, triggered by the coronavirus concerns-induced risk-aversion. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1910 amid growing coronavirus woes - October 27, 2020
- Gold-Mining Stocks See Some Big Short Interest Moves - October 27, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar eases, coronavirus concerns persist - October 27, 2020