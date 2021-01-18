Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers

Failures to break medium-term support line directs buyers towards 200-day SMA. Bearish MACD favor gold sellers, last week’s top add to the upside barriers. Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% …
