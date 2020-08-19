Gold prices consolidate the heaviest losses since August 11. US-Iran story offers the latest reason for bullion’s pullback. Virus woes, US-China tussle and uncertainty over the American stimulus stay …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off weekly low towards $1,950 - August 19, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pullback Slightly From Major Level - August 19, 2020
- Guide To Gold And Commodity Funds: 13 Best Buys - August 19, 2020