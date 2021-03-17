Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD braces for $1,778 key hurdle on Fed day – Confluence Detector

Gold picks up bids to $1,737.30, up 0.33% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance. While Sino-American and US-Iran …
