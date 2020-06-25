Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls cheer trade wars, virus woes around $1,765

Gold prices hold onto recovery gains from $1,760.85 to refresh intraday high. Brussels reacts to the US tariff threats, Sino-American trade tension prevails. IMF again cuts global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off 100-hour EMA to regain $1,760 - June 24, 2020
- Premarket stocks: Gold prices spike on coronavirus caseload fears - June 24, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Confirmation of Closing Price Reversal Top Could Shift Momentum. - June 24, 2020