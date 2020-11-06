Gold consolidates Thursday’s massive rally to two-months highs. A potential bull flag formation spotted on the hourly chart. A test of $1970 is on the cards, with eyes on NFP, US election results.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold dips as dollar firms, but set for best week in over three months - November 6, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1970 amid a potential bull flag - November 6, 2020
- Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript - November 6, 2020